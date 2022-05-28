MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a YMCA employee after he repeatedly threatened a female co-worker, and finally stated he was going to shoot her and other employees at the Milford YMCA.

On Friday night, officers were made aware that 23-year-old Christopher Cofer had continuously harassed a specific female co-worker over the past several weeks. The harassment came in many forms, according to the victim, but he said something so alarming she felt the need to bring it to law enforcement’s attention.

She woman told police Cofer had threatened to shoot her and the other YMCA employees.

Officers secured a warrant later in the night and were able to take him into custody.

He was charged with Threatening and was unable to post a $100,000 bond. He remains in police custody.

He is no longer employed by YMCA.