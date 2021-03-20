Man arrested following home invasion in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Willimantic man has been arrested following a home invasion that led to a police chase Friday.

Police responded on the report of a home invasion in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard.

The victim identified the invading party as a black male wearing red, white, and blue named Juquan. He reportedly displayed a handgun while in the home, according to the victim.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Juquan Danyel Aubrey Hurt, of Willimantic.

Police report that Hurt left prior to police arrival in a black Jeep SUV. The Jeep was located driving north on Route 12 in the area of Mohegan Pequot bridge.

Ledyard Police and Connecticut State Police pursued the vehicle onto Route 2 and 32 connector highway. Officials report that a Ledyard and State Police cruiser suffered minor damage as the pursuit continued.

Hurt stopped the car and tried to flee from police as he ran off the highway on foot into the woods where he was apprehended.

Hurt was charged with home invasion, reckless endangerment, threatening, risk of injury to a minor. He was processed and is held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for court on March 22.