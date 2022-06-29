DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Deep River man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a child off a bike on Monday.

On Monday evening, a woman reported to State Police Troop F dispatch that her 11-year-old son was assaulted by an adult male, while he was riding his bike on Main Street, according to the police.

State troopers met with the victim at his residence where officers viewed video evidence of the alleged assault.

The man accused was identified as Deep River resident, 48-year-old Jameson L. Chapman. According to the state police, he was arrested on Monday.

Mugshot of Jameson L. Chapman (IMAGE CREDIT: State Police Troop F)

Chapman was charged with risk of injury to a child, assault in the third degree and breach of peace, according to the state police.

Chapman was transported to Troop F Westbrook without further incident. He was fingerprinted, photographed and processed in compliance with the Connecticut General Statutes.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and transported to the Hartford Correctional Center.

Chapman is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on July 11.