WARNING: Images included in the article may be difficult for some to view.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a woman and dog out of a car in Stamford on Saturday night.

A couple from Yonkers, New York was arrested for breach of peace and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, during a domestic incident at Cummings Beach, according to police.

A 10:50 p.m. the Stamford dispatch line received a 911 call where they heard a male and female fighting as well as screams for help, according to officials.

According to the police, after officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a female walking with an injured animal. She told police her ex-boyfriend pushed her out of a car and then threw the dog out of the window in front of two children.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Cepeda and he was located in an East Side residence with the children who were unharmed. Cepeda was also arrested on animal cruelty charges, according to police. He posted a $5000 bond after the arrest.

Jeremy Cepeda (Credit: SPD)

The investigation determined that as Cepeda departed the lot, he threw a four-year-old chihuahua named Chloe out of the window, according to police.

The chihuahua suffered extensive cranial and neurological injuries, according to officials. The dog was rushed to Cornell Veterinarian Hospital as she began to experience seizures and was bleeding from the incident. Dr. Simmons and her Cornell team began emergency measures to stabilize and save Chloe, according to officials.





(Chloe the Chihuahua receiving medical care. Image Credit SPD)

Chloe is stable but is suffering from seizures and is showing symptoms of a traumatic brain injury, according to an official release. The Stamford Animal Control Unit and the SPD Special Victims Unit are following up on the investigation.

The Animal Control Unit has taken custody of Chloe and will be determining future living arrangements and how to reimburse Cornell for the medical bills compiled from the violent act.