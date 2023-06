NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man was arrested on burglary charges after an incident at Hoffman Gun Center in Newington in May.

Authorities conducted an investigation that led them to probable cause that Kwitzpatrick Duffany, 35, committed the burglary and an arrest warrant was approved.

Duffany is being held on $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.