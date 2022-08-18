TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington.

Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver, Brendan Clark of Farmington, was charged with reckless driving. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.