NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a man who is accused of bringing a loaded gun onto school property on Wednesday.

State police said around 1:15 p.m., the school resource officer at Consolidated School in New Fairfield was alerted to an adult male smoking on school property. Police said the man, identified as 55-year-old Richard Logo of New Fairfield, was under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, Logo was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on school property. Logo was taken into custody and brought to Danbury Hospital.

The firearm was seized, and Logo’s pistol permit was revoked.

Logo was released on a $1,000 bond and will be in court next month.