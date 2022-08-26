Mugshot of Benjamin White (Image courtesy of the Hartford Police Dept.)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Laurel Street on Friday.

On Thursday, Aug 11, police received a 911 call from a man at 252 Laurel Street stating he had been shot. The caller also informed police there was a second shooting victim in the residence who was deceased, police said.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the victims inside of an apartment. The surviving victim, a man in his twenties, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other shooting victim was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

The homicide victim was identified as Simon Griffin, a 33-year-old Hartford man.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the homicide investigation.

During the course of the investigation, police developed a suspect. Probable cause for arrest was established and an arrest warrant was submitted to the court, charging 35-year-old Benjamin White of Hartford with the murder and shooting.

Police located White on Friday by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Taskforce with the assistance of the Hartford Emergency Police Response Team.

According to the police, White was taken into custody without incident.

White was charged with the following offenses: murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. White’s bond has been listed a $2,000,000.