Man arrested in connection to fatal fire in New London in March

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal fire that happened earlier this year.

On March 29, police received several 911 calls reporting a fire at a home on Blackhall Street. After the fire was brought under control a 64-year-old man was found inside the house.

The victim was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s death was ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in New London home

After a lengthy investigation, police obtained a warrant for James McKinnon.

On December 5, McKinnon was taken into custody and charged with arson murder, and first-degree arson. He was held on a $1 million bond and appeared in court on Monday.