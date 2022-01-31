Man arrested in connection to Liberty Street shooting in Ansonia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police have made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in December.

Police said on Dec. 16 around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to Liberty Street for the reports of shots fired. An officer was in the area when the shooting took place.

RELATED: Ansonia Police investigating shooting incident near Liberty Ave

The victim, a 32-year-old Bridgeport man, suffered several gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

Police said 20-year-old Jermaine Small of Ansonia was a person of interest in the shooting after police found a handgun and clothing that belonged to Smalls. Ansonia police said Smalls was also a subject of attempted murder investigation by the New York City Police Department.

On Jan. 27, Smalls was arrested by warrant during a court appearance in Milford Superior Court for his involvement in the Liberty Street shooting.

He was charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $1 million bond and will be in court in March.

Ansonia police said Smalls was initially arrested on gun and drug charges while trying to flee the scene on Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss