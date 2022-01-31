Man arrested in connection to Liberty Street shooting in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police have made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in December.

Police said on Dec. 16 around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to Liberty Street for the reports of shots fired. An officer was in the area when the shooting took place.

The victim, a 32-year-old Bridgeport man, suffered several gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

Police said 20-year-old Jermaine Small of Ansonia was a person of interest in the shooting after police found a handgun and clothing that belonged to Smalls. Ansonia police said Smalls was also a subject of attempted murder investigation by the New York City Police Department.

On Jan. 27, Smalls was arrested by warrant during a court appearance in Milford Superior Court for his involvement in the Liberty Street shooting.

He was charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $1 million bond and will be in court in March.

Ansonia police said Smalls was initially arrested on gun and drug charges while trying to flee the scene on Dec. 15.