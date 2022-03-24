WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in January.

Police said on January 19, 2022, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Robert Creighton, allegedly robbed a People’s Bank on Chase Avenue.

On Wednesday, police were notified that Creighton was possibly in the area of Grilleytown Road and Lakewood Road. Officers responded to the location and were able to identify Creighton who was with a woman.

According to police, Creighton and the woman, identified as 31-year-old Kristen Whelan, both attempted to flee from police. They were taken into custody a short time later. Creighton was found to be in possession of $1,772 in money and Whelan was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and three glassine bags containing heroin.

Kristen Whalen. Credit: Waterbury Police

Creighton was charged with several charges including criminal attempt at criminal assault of a police officer. He was held on a $1 million bond. Whelan was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and drug charges. She was held on a $75,000 bond.