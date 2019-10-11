Man arrested in deadly shooting of 28-year-old in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man back in April.

After six months of investigating, officers arrested 37-year-old Osafa Williams, of Hartford, in connection with Derrick Nichols’ death.

He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a pistol without a permit.

He was booked under a $750,000 bond.

Nichols was shot multiple times on April 14 on Pavilion Street. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he later died.

In a tweet, the department said it hopes the arrest will bring a “bit of closure” to his family.