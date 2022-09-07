BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating an incident after a man allegedly asked students at a bus stop if they would like a ride to school and recorded the interaction on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the same male then went to Bristol Central High School where he spoke to the School Resource Officer. He told the officer he was interested in starting a company to give rides to school students and was curious about how to go about it, police said.

As the adult male was leaving the school property, he was stopped by additional Bristol police officers, who were still investigating the original complaint.

The male showed the cell phone video to the police, which only showed his own face and that he did not attempt to coerce anyone into his car, police said.

2 Plymouth educators charged with failing to report abuse appear in court

According to the police, the video showed the male asking students if they were interested in his business plan as an alternative form of transportation to school.

The man was identified and told that his actions were concerning students, faculty and law enforcement officials.

The man was told not to approach students in the future and follow the appropriate channels for his business plan, police said.

Bristol police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that no arrest was made.