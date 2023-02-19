MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man poured gasoline on a woman and attempted to light her on fire during a domestic dispute, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. As police arrived to the residential trailer on Washington Street, a woman exited the trailer covered in gasoline. She was evaluated by medics but refused treatment.

Eugene Boudreau, 55, was still inside the trailer and refused to come out. Police tried to negotiate with Boudreau but he lit the trailer on fire. He exited a few minutes after the fire started.

Boudreau turned himself in, but his trailer was fully engulfed in flames, along with one other trailer and two nearby cars.

He was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns on his body and is now in stable condition. The Middletown Health Department coordinated temporary housing for residents who were displaced from their homes.

There were no other injuries during the incident.

Police and fire officials are still investigating the scene. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Daniel Smith of the Middletown Police Special Investigations Unit at 860-638-4131.