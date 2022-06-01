BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Berlin resident was honored by police after he was quick to act in helping officers detain a suspect.

Tony Letizio was awarded a BPD challenge coin after assisting in protecting Bane, the K9 who was with officers, from running into rush hour traffic.

On May 5, Letizio was driving down the Berlin Turnpike when he noticed an incident involving police. He stopped and was able to assist in the situation by holding Bane’s leash while the officers continued to pursue the fleeing suspect. Police said the suspect began to run from authorities after being caught shoplifting.

The BPD challenge coin is rewarded to citizens as part of an initiative to recognize healthy interactions and partnerships between police and the people they protect.

Letizio was presented the coin last week and was acknowledged on the Berlin Police Department Facebook page.