MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan.

Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window.

The victim said while she and her boyfriend were sleeping, Castro assaulted them with a frying pan before displaying a gun and fleeing the home.

According to police, the victim had previously not reported an incident where Castro fired a gun at a victim’s family member in the hallway outside of the apartment. The round went through the apartment door and through several walls.

On June 30, Castro was extradited back to Meriden and charged with two warrants. On October 18, Meriden police were able to secure an arrest warrant for Castro, who is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Castro was charged with home invasion, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, criminal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit home invasion. He was held on a $500,000 bond.