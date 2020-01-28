Man building a ‘Batmobile’ to cheer up sick children

LANSING, Michigan — (WLNS) — A man in Lansing, Michigan, is working to recreate his version of the “Batmobile.”

Aaron Aikman has made other famous cars — like the Mystery Machine — in the past. But for this project, Aikman teamed up with “Lansing Batman” for the build.

Their Batmobile won’t be used to fight crime. They plan to use it to help cheer children up who are fighting serious illnesses. Lansing Batman will drive the car to children’s hospitals and hospice centers.

“It’s nice to finally build something that can make a difference in the world,” he said. “Isn’t that what it’s all about is the kids? Making kids happy, especially when you’re making kids happy.

He plans to have it finished by May.