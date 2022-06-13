WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been arrested and charged for making false alarms regarding Saturday’s active shooter reports.

According to Central State University Police Chief Stephanie Hill, Kaul Bak was taken into custody and charged with Making False Alarms.

The campus was put under lockdown, according to a Tweet posted by the university at 9:08 a.m. Saturday.

Central State University released a statement Saturday addressing the situation. According to the statement, the school received reports of what was believed to be an active shooter at the University Student Center around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The University Police Department responded immediately and activated the campus-wide Emergency Alerts System. Several nearby law enforcement agencies also responded to assist.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no threat of an active shooter, according to the statement.

“When we hear things like this, we act immediately to make sure our campus community is safe. The University has emergency plans – the individuals involved in those plans acted immediately and followed all of our safety protocols,” University President Jack Thomas said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.