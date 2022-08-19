WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has turned himself into state police following a double fatal crash in Woodbridge on Route 15 in August of 2021.

Police said a car with seven people inside veered into the right shoulder near exit 58 and struck a tree.

A passenger, who was identified as Siyania Albio-Defernandez was killed during the crash. Several weeks later, another passenger, Zionette Santos-Degil, was pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

On August 17, 2022, Juan Fernandez, the driver of the car, turned himself into state police on an active arrest warrant in connection to the fatal crash. He was charged with two counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, four counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, three counts of failure to use child restraint system, speeding, and failure to maintain lane.

Fernandez was released on a $25,000 bond and will be in court next month.