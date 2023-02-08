HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police arrested a man accused of hitting three Trinity College students, killing one of them last year.

Police said on March 31, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street for the report of pedestrians struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located three females, one of them being unresponsive.

The unresponsive female was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty of Vermont.

Police learned the victims were crossing the street when they were struck by a car that fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested Karanja Thomas of Hartford in connection to the incident. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility resulting in death, and several other charges.

He was held on a $300,000 bond.