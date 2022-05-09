CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested the man accused of hitting a New Haven-based pizza truck on the highways last month, causing it to flip over.

On Saturday, April 23, state police responded to a crash on I-91 in Cromwell where a Big Green Pizza Company truck had flipped over.

The person accused of hitting the pizza truck fled the scene on foot following the crash.

State police release image of suspect accused of hitting local pizza truck

State police said on May 8 around 8:20 p.m., the suspect, identified as Marcos Gomez, turned himself in at Troop H.

Gomez was charged with evading responsibility-injury/property damage, reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to drive in a proper lane, following too closely, and improper use of registration or license.

According to the arrest warrant from state police, Gomez’s employer sent a statement to state police identifying Gomez as an employee. The statement said they recognized him from a picture that state police put on Facebook and that Gomez had told another employee that he was involved in a crash on April 23 and could not come to work.

He was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.