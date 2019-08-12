Man charged in Facebook threat against Puerto Rican Festival appears in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven’s Puerto Rican Festival may have come and gone this past weekend, but a threat made on Facebook against the event is still being treated seriously.

The man who admits to posting the disturbing message faced a judge on Monday.

Jeffrey Hanson was ordered to deactivate all of his social media accounts and not have any weapons. But Latino leaders say they’d like to see more serious consequences than that.

Puerto Rican culture, music and food festivities went on this past Saturday in spite of threat made three days prior

“THIS is why we need 30 round magazines” was posted on Facebook under a WTNH story about the upcoming event which News 8 was a media sponsor.

“Mr. Hanson has deactivated all of his social media accounts,” said his lawyer.

53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson was arraigned Monday on charges of breach of peace in the 2nd degree. Police say the post made by the account named “Jake Wilson” led police to Hanson.

“You may not possess any weapons, firearms, ammunition,” said the judge.

Hanson has no prior convictions but police say they believed the threat to be credible and became concerned about the safety of the festival. They increased security as a result

Hanson is free after posting bail set at $50,000. He had no public comment when asked about the post but according to the warrant for his arrest, he admitted to making the post and apologized to officers when confronted at his home.

“It’s an insult. You know especially after what happened in Texas and what happened in Ohio,” said John Lugo, Latinos United in Action, New Haven.

Latino leaders in New Haven say the situation has left them feeling uneasy

“Of course a lot of people they’re afraid,” said Lugo.

And they say a charge of breach of peace doesn’t feel like enough.

“With this circumstances he should be paying jail or some kind of probation, but he should apologize to the community,” said Lugo.

Hanson is due back in court a month from now.