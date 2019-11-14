1  of  2
Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail

by: Associated Press

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who allowed his sick, elderly mother to live in squalor has pleaded guilty to intentional cruelty to a person but avoided jail.

The Republican American reports 64-year-old James Madsen, of Canaan, was given a suspended two-year sentence Wednesday.

Authorities say his 85-year-old mother had numerous sores and was lying on a bed covered in human waste in a house with no heat when she was taken to the hospital in February. She died the next day. Police were alerted by a granddaughter.

James Madsen was arrested in September following an investigation.

He pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, meaning he disagreed with some facts but acknowledged he would likely be convicted at trial.

His attorney said James Madsen loved his mother but wasn’t prepared to care for her.

