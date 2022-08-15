PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth police have arrested a man in connection with operating an illegal gambling house.

On May 19, 2022, officers responded to a house on South Main Street for the report of a disturbance where someone reported they were assaulted. When officers arrived, they discovered an underground gambling house.

Officers saw poker chops, a poker table, and a spindle wheel game of chance.

Plymouth police arrested 31-year-old David Stern of Thomaston and charged him with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device, and gambling premises as a nuisance. The gambling facility was operated under the name “The Club Hou$e” and the gamers were advertised on social media.

The investigation revealed that Stern and the club collected 10 percent of each poker hand.

Stern was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court next month.

Plymouth police also arrested Christopher Tourville of Barkhamsted in connection to the disturbance that took place. Police said he allegedly entered the facility and stole several items from the business to get back at the club.

Tourville was charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and illegal gambling. He was released on bond and expected to appear in court next month.

Plymouth police said more arrests are expected.