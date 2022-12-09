CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022.

According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers responded, there was a physical altercation between the suspect, Ryan Marzi, and Trooper Desmond Stimson.

During the altercation, Marzi and Stimson both suffered injuries and Marzi sustained an injury to his left leg.

According to officials, Trooper Jessie Rainville deployed a taser to subdue Marzi.

Marzi was arrested on family violence charges and was taken to Backus Hospital where he was treated and released.

Four days after the incident, on August 28, Marzi was found unresponsive in his home in Hebron and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed, and the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Marzi died from a blood clot related to the leg injury he sustained during the altercation with Stimson.

Dashcam video and body camera video were released from the incident.

The Office of the Inspector General, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and other agencies are continuing the investigation.