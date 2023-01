NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died following a shooting in New Haven last week.

Police said on January 4 around 9:30 p.m., New Haven police received a call regarding a person shot on Chapel Street near Beers and Orchard streets. Officers located 30-year-old Kentel Robinson at the scene.

Robinson was brought to the hospital where he died three days later.

No information regarding a suspect has been released at this time.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.