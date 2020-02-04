Man dies after being stabbed in Hartford, person of interest, victim identified

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Monday night.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on 286 Bellevue Street.

On Tuesday morning, Hartford police issued a statement that 25-year-old John Satkunas – a person who had been wanted for questioning in the stabbing – was found in Hartford by the Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.

Satkunas was arrested Tuesday on a parole violation and has been remanded to custody.

John Satkunas mug shot – Photo: Hartford Police Department

The victim – later identified as Francisco Aponte, 52 – was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the homicide is currently still active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.