NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night.

Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious female in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced by an officer.

The man was later identified to be Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, a Norwalk resident.

Rodas-Garcia and the female were walking on a sandbar when the female fell into the water and struggled to return due to shore due to the current. Rodas-Garcia entered the water to assist, but went under the water and did not resurface.

The female was not injured in the incident.