WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police.

Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said.

The Waterbury Fire Department was assisted by the Region 5 Rescue Team and recovered a man from the water, according to the authorities.

Officials said the drowning victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The drowning incident remains under investigation.