CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year old man was pulled from the water drowned in Pattaconk Lake in Chester on Saturday afternoon.

The Environmental Conservation Police responded to the lake after a report of an unresponsive swimmer. He was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

The identification of the man has not yet been released.

EnCon is investigating the incident.

