NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury at New Haven Superior Court found Davis Omar Roman Villanueva of Puerto Rico guilty in the fatal shooting of a Meriden man, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

The murder conviction stems from the deadly shooting of Casey Schoonover on Foster Court in Meriden on Oct. 4, 2020.

Authorities secured an arrest warrant for Roman Villanueva, and he was extradited from Puerto Rico in Dec. 2020.

New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. released the following statement on the conviction: “We are grateful to the Meriden Police Department and the Division of Scientific Services within the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection for their work on this investigation. We would also like to thank the Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Police Department for their cooperation and assistance. While we know nothing can be done to take away the pain felt by Casey Schoonover’s loved ones, we hope this verdict helps to bring them some closure.”