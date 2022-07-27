WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been found guilty in the murder of a Waterbury woman in 2018, according to officials.

On Wednesday morning, Vernon Hayes, 47, pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend at Waterbury Superior Court. Police said Hayes also pleaded guilty to violating his probation.

In May of 2018, authorities responded to the report of an unresponsive woman at Matson Court. Upon arrival, police found a deceased woman in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her neck, according to officials.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old, Tahnesia Watts of Waterbury, according to police.

Police identified her boyfriend Vernon Hayes as the suspect in her murder. Police said Hayes had a prior murder conviction out of the state of New York in 1998.

A police investigation revealed Hayes left the scene in Watt’s vehicle after stabbing and killing Watts.

A warrant for Hayes arrest was issued and he was apprehended by police in New York in May 2018 and extradited back to Connecticut.

Hayes is due back at Waterbury Superior Court on November 2 for sentencing.