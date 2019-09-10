Man found with 23 bags of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine during arrest in Watertown, police say

News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

Gary Ware (Watertown police)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation in Watertown.

A few months ago, officials said they received information about possible drug activity in the 180 block of Dinunzio Road.

On Tuesday, detectives went to the home and found Gary Ware, of Torrington, to be in possession of 12 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of powder cocaine, and 23 bags of heroin that were packaged for sale.

Ware, who has previous narcotics convictions, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession and sale of narcotics.

He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss