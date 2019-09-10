Man found with 23 bags of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine during arrest in Watertown, police say

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation in Watertown.

A few months ago, officials said they received information about possible drug activity in the 180 block of Dinunzio Road.

On Tuesday, detectives went to the home and found Gary Ware, of Torrington, to be in possession of 12 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of powder cocaine, and 23 bags of heroin that were packaged for sale.

Ware, who has previous narcotics convictions, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession and sale of narcotics.

He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.