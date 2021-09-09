Man identified in the drowning that occurred in Mohawk River

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the man found dead in the Mohawk River last week has been identified.

On Friday, September 3rd, 37-year-old Adam J. Slavin was found deceased in a section of the Mohawk River located in the Town of Whitestown. Dive teams from both the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department responded to the scene to assist with removing Slavin’s body from the river.

The cause of death is currently unknown but OCSO investigators and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine exactly what caused Slavin’s untimely passing. Anyone who has any information regarding the incident, Adam Slavin, or the events preceding his death is being asked to contact Investigator C.J. Paravati at (315) 271-5411.

Eyewitness News will continue to inform you of any updates as they become available.