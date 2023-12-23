Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department has begun an investigation after a male was shot early this morning outside the Russian Lady nightclub.

Hartford police responded to 191 Ann St. minutes before 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

As officers were at the scene, they determined the shooting happened outside of a local club. Moments later, an area hospital reported a male in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound came in for treatment, said police.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Check back with News8 for updates.