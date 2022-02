HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition on Friday morning,

Police said around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Elliott Street for the report of a person stabbed. Officers found a male victim in his 40s with numerous stab wounds.

The victim was brought to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No additional information was released at this time.

