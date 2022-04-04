NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Naugatuck on Sunday morning.

Police said shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Prospect Street (Route 68) for the report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle. Police determined that 26-year-old John Johnson Jr. was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on Prospect Street when for an unknown reason, veered off the roadway and ended up in an embankment.

Johnson Jr. was brought to Waterbury Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 203-729-5222.