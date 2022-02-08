Man on a cross-country walk to raise awareness for veterans suicide make s a stop in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -An East Texas native is on a cross-country mission, and on Tuesday, it brought him to the north steps of the Connecticut state Capitol. He is raising awareness for an epidemic he says needs more attention.

“Veteran’s suicide is an epidemic and it’s not getting any better,” said John Ring, founder of Walkforvets.org.

Texas native John Ring is taking steps, 2.2. miles to be exact, in 22 states. But, what’s the significance of 22?

“That’s the amount of veterans that have taken their lives every single day. It’s an epidemic in this country. We deal with COVID and we call it a pandemic. We kind of skip the fact that we have veterans suffering all over this country. It doesn’t matter where you are, you could be in Maine, Arizona, or Washington State, their issues are the same and somebody needs to step up and do something about it,” Ring said.

Ring is an Army veteran who started his Walk for Vets earlier this month in Maine. His crew joined local veteran officials in Hartford on Tuesday morning before stepping off yet again. By the end of the month, they will touch down in 22 states.

Ring hopes the mission encourages more people to check in on veterans with an eye out for invisible scars.

“A veteran is not broken, a service member is not broken if they need help. They need to know that reaching out is courageous. It’s not a sign of weakness and family members, friends, and colleagues need to know the signs,” said Thomas Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

