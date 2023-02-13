WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting numerous people on Sunday, including an officer in a grocery store parking lot.

Just before 1 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about a man that was assaulting multiple people in the Price Rite parking lot on New Britain Avenue. When the West Hartford officer arrived on the scene, he was immediately assaulted by the suspect.

A good Samaritan stepped in to help the officer and assisted in restraining the suspect, who was later identified a s39-year-old Samuel Rivera of Hartford.

Police said Rivera assaulted numerous people in the parking lot, and knocked an elderly female to the ground.

Rivera told police he used PCP earlier in the day. He was brought to the hospital for injures he sustained prior to the incident.

The West Hartford officers were not injured and the elderly victim suffered a laceration to her face.

Rivera was charged with assault on an officer, assault on an elderly person, interfering with an officer, and several other charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The department released a statement saying, “The West Hartford Police Department would like to thank the good Samaritans that not only called for assistance but ultimately risked their own well-being to assist our officers and innocent victims. If it were not for their quick actions this already difficult situation could have been escalated further.”