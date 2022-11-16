(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport.

According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, 2020, Stephfan Sanderson obtained at least 25 guns in Georgia and Alabama and distributed them to gang members in Bridgeport.

According to the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Sanderson used to live in Bridgeport. Some of the guns Sanderson trafficked were capable of firing multiple bullets with a single pull of the trigger.

Sanderson pleaded guilty to one count of crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms. This offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Sanderson has been detained since his arrest. A sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time.