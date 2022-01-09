Man pronounced dead in East Hartford, police investigate homicide

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man has been pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon due to possible gunshot wounds, according to East Hartford Police.

Officials responded to a report of a male party on the ground in the area of 25 Westbrook St. shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police located an adult male with possible gunshot wounds.

East Hartford Police said the male was pronounced dead and dectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is an active investigation.

