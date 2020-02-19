Man randomly stabs little girl at McDonald’s in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police said a 25-year-old man stabbed a little girl at random Tuesday afternoon at McDonald’s in El Paso, Texas.

The man walked into the McDonald’s play area and stabbed the 4- or 5-year-old girl, who is listed in stable condition following surgery, police said in an alert.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested at a Super Lodge motel and charges are pending, police said.

McDonald’s Corporation said in an emailed statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family. We are grateful for the quick response of local first responders. As this is an active police investigation, any questions need to be directed to the appropriate authorities.”