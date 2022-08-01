NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police.

Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale.

Police said the investigation was started after the legitimate homeowner found that his home had been sold, and paperwork for the sale had been filed with the town, without his knowledge or authorization.

Newtown police said numerous interviews were conducted and countless financial documents were reviewed, leading to Lewis’s arrest.

Lewis was charged with second-degree money laundering, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation, and forgery. He was released after posting a $150,000 bond.