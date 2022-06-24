WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the strangling death of a woman in 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Willimantic police were called to the home of Angeanett Martinez-Acevedo after a neighbor found her dead. Information revealed Julio Cruz Cabrera as the suspected killed.

Cruz Cabrera was later located and confessed to burning Martinez-Acevedo with a pot of hot oil before strangling her with an electrical cord and suffocating her with a pillow.

On March 18, 2022, Cruz Cabrera pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree assault.

On Friday, the Windham State’s Attorney, Anne F. Mahoney, announced that Cruz Cabrera was sentenced for 45 years imprisonment to be followed by 10 years special parole.