PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Moosup resident has been brought to the hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle accident in Plainfield, police said.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Michael Repoza, 55, was traveling east on Sterling Hill Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. It slid about 80 feet before coming to rest.

Repoza was brought to the hospital via LifeStar.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.