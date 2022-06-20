NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was seriously injured while in transport to a detention facility after he was arrested by New Haven police on Sunday night, according to city Mayor Justin Elicker.

New Haven police responded to a weapons complaint on Lilac Street on Sunday. Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. The man was identified as Richard Cox, 36, of New Haven, according to authorities.

Cox was arrested and charged with the following: criminal possession of a handgun, carrying a firearm without a permit, threatening in the first and second degree and breach of peace, according to New Haven officials.

City officials said Cox was uncooperative with police during the arrest, according to New Haven officials who spoke at a press conference regarding the incident on Monday.

While in the transport vehicle, Cox suffered a serious injury when the driver had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid an accident on Division and Mansfield Street. Cox alerted the driver that he was injured and could not move. After alerting the driver Cox was delivered to a detention facility, according to city officials.

Upon arrival, Cox alerted the other officers to his injuries and he was put into a wheelchair and physically moved by officers. Cox stayed at the facility for six minutes until emergency services could transport him to the hospital, according to Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle.

Cox had to undergo surgery into surgery for the injuries he sustained while in transport and may suffer paralysis, according to Rush-Kittle.

An internal affairs investigation has been opened for the New Haven Police Department following the incident.

The Mayor and New Haven city officials wish Mr. Cox the best during his recovery.