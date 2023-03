WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died on the scene of a shooting on Hill Street in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. on Sunday night. They found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.