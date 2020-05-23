Man shot in head at restaurant drive-thru in New Haven, police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man was shot at the drive-thru of a restaurant Saturday morning in New Haven.

Officials say the shooting happened at a restaurant at 280 Kimberly Avenue, a McDonald’s location near Interstate 95. An exact time of the shooting is unclear.

At 3:30 a.m., a male victim arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot injury to the top of his head.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. Check back for continuing updates and stay with the News 8 app for more.

