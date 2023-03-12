HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was shot and killed at a party in Hamden on Connolly Parkway on Saturday night.

Hamden police responded to an industrial park containing several buildings and businesses where the party was held. At one point, a male subject was engaged in a physical confrontation with others, and was shot.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Anthony Pearson. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Firearms were located on the scene and have been seized as evidence.

No one has been charged in relation to the shooting yet.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective

Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4000.