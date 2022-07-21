WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are searching for a man accused of pushing an elderly woman before stealing her car.

Police said on Thursday around 9:15 a.m., a man entered a garage on Grove Avenue where the elderly female homeowner encountered the man. The suspect then pushed the woman down and took her car keys, which were on a hook in the garage, according to police.

The suspect stole the woman’s 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, which was located in Waterbury a short time later.

The homeowner didn’t suffer any injuries, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is being asked to contact Wolcott police at 203-879-1414.